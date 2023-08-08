X working on feature to sort posts on profiles

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk-owned X is working on a new feature that will allow users to sort posts on someone's profile.

A screenshot posted by Andrea Conway, a designer at X, suggests that the feature will allow users to sort posts by 'Most recent', 'Most liked', or 'Most engaged with'.

"This will be cool," Musk commented.

Conway didn't specify when the feature will roll out publicly, or if it will be limited to X Premium subscribers.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Conway's post.

When one user asked, "Sweet!! Still adding comment sorting?", Conway replied: "yep!"

In response to another post suggesting that a time frame would be helpful as well, she said: "baby steps bestie".

Last week, the Musk-run company had announced that paid subscribers can choose to hide their checkmarks on accounts.

While the checkmark will be hidden on users' profile and posts, the checkmark might still appear in some places and some features could still reveal that they have an active subscription.

Some features might not be available while the checkmark is hidden. "We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you," the social media platform added.

Users can access the option to hide the checkmark from the 'Profile customization' section of account settings.

Also, Musk had denied a report that claimed that the company planned to launch its own stock trading platform.

When a user posted, "JUST IN: Twitter/X is planning to launch its own stock trading platform, per XNewsDaily."

Musk denied the report and said, "No work is being done on this to the best of my knowledge."