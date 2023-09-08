Writesonic's new feature to convert texts into speech for the visually impaired

NEW DELHI: US-based investment firm Y Combinator-backed Writesonic on Friday announced that the company has developed Audiosonic -- a new feature that converts texts into human-like audio for visually impaired people.

According to the company, this new feature provides unparalleled ease of generating conversion-optimised content for blog posts, ads, emails, and podcasts.

"With Audiosonic, we are marrying conversion-optimised content creation with lifelike text-to-speech capabilities. Imagine drafting a compelling email or an engaging blog post through Writesonic, and then instantly turning it into a human-like audio experience through Audiosonic. We have made that a reality," Samanyou Garg, Founder and CEO of Writesonic, said in a statement.

Audiosonic is designed to streamline a broad range of use cases in AI "text-to-speech" (TTS) generation, offering a helping hand to those with visual or reading disabilities by transforming text into audible words.

It also enhances the e-learning journey by adding an audio narration to digital content, making learning more engaging for students.

The entertainment industry leverages TTS technology to create audiobooks, providing a cost-effective alternative for publishers.

Moreover, the company said that the feature boosts customer service by powering virtual assistants and chatbots that offer instant responses to customer inquiries. Beyond that, TTS is employed in marketing strategies to craft personalised voice messages, and in gaming to deliver immersive experiences.

In addition, it plays a crucial role in navigation systems, news broadcasting, and interactive voice response (IVR) systems, making the process of information delivery more efficient and interactive.