Windows 11’s Android integration to get file sharing feature updates

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft has released an update for ‘Windows Subsystem for Android’ (WSA) — which allows users to run Android apps on Windows 11 — to all Insider channels, which includes a new file sharing feature, settings updates, and more.

The new update (2305.40000.4.0) will provide users with the “long-requested” file sharing feature, settings updates and graphics fixes, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

“We are pleased to announce that Windows Subsystem for Android can now share your Windows user folders, like Documents and Pictures, with the Subsystem, so scenarios like uploading a photo to a social media app or editing a video in a creative app work seamlessly.”

This feature is enabled by default for preview users and can be toggled on and off in Windows Subsystem for Android Settings.

Also, with the new update, users will be able to transfer files using drag and drop and copy and paste.

The company further mentioned that only files in the Windows user profile folder are available to the Subsystem.

“Windows system folders, Program Files, other users’ folders, external drives, etc, are not supported,” it added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Microsoft had started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.