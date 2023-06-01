WhatsApp working on new feature ‘admin review’ on Android

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called 'admin review' on Android, which will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

According to WABetaInfo, when the feature is enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin.

If an admin believes that a message is inappropriate or violates the rules of the group, it may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it.

According to the report, the new option will be available within the group settings section in the future.



Moreover, the report mentioned that the reported messages will only be visible to group admins within a new section of the app, located within group info.

The ability to report messages to group admins is in the works and will be available to beta testers in a future app update, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new 'side-by-side' feature on Android tablets for some beta testers.

This feature will allow users to switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing chats, providing more control over the WhatsApp interface on their Android tablets.

Users can also disable the side-by-side view by toggling the option available within -- WhatsApp Settings > Chats.