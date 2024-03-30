WhatsApp rolls out screen sharing during video calls

CHENNAI: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to users.

When users choose this option, they will be given the choice to share a specific window or the complete screen with everyone participating in the video call.

Users can also share the content of their screen with those connected to the call from their mobile devices.

Step-by-step process to use the feature on Android, iOS, Windows is listed below.

For Android

To share your screen during a video call:

Tap screen sharing in the video controls to access screen sharing. Your phone will show a prompt indicating that you're about to begin recording or casting with WhatsApp.

Tap Start now to begin screen sharing.

To stop sharing your screen, tap Stop Sharing.

For iOS

To share your screen during a video call:

Tap screen sharing in the video controls to access screen sharing. Your phone will show a prompt indicating that you're about to begin recording or casting with WhatsApp.

Tap Start now to begin screen sharing.

Tap Stop sharing to end screen sharing while within WhatsApp. If outside WhatsApp, tap the red bubble in the top corner of the screen, then tap Stop.

For Windows

To share your screen during a video call:

Click the share icon.

Choose whether you'd like to share a specific application or the entire screen.

When you're sharing your screen, you'll see your profile picture.