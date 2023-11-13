WhatsApp rolling out new voice chat feature with large groups

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned WhatsApp is introducing a new voice chat feature that will be a less disruptive method to connect with large groups on the platform.



Voice chats allow you to instantly talk live with members of a group chat while still being able to message in the group.

Now, once you start the voice chat, group members will receive a push notification to join instead of a call. There will also be an in-chat bubble they can tap to join.

You can see who has joined the voice chat in a banner on the bottom of the screen.

“Voice chats will end automatically once everyone has left the chat. They’ll also end if no one joins the first or last person in the chat for 60 minutes,” the messaging platform said in an update.

Voice chats are available for groups of 33 to 128 people and this feature is only available on primary devices, said the company.

“Group members not in the voice chat can see the profiles of those in the voice chat from the chat header and the Calls tab,” said WhatsApp.

Currently, the voice call on WhatsApp is available with up to 32 participants.

Once a voice chat is underway, call controls will be accessible from the top of a chat without hindering your ability to send text messages at the same time.

Voice chats will be rolling out on iOS and Android in the coming weeks.