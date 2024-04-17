WhatsApp introduces new chat filters feature, simplifies message search for users

CHENNAI: WhatsApp recently launched its new feature called Chat Filters.

This latest feature aims to empower users making it easier to locate specific messages within their conversation.

Using chat filters, WhatsApp allows to simplify this process by allowing users to categorize and filter their messages based on various parameters.

One can easily pinpoint to unread messages, track down conversations within groups, and locate broadcasts they've received.

To start, you can choose between three filters that will appear at the top of your chat list: All, Unread, Groups, which can be selected with just a tap:

All: The default view of all your messages.

Unread: Perfect for when you want to see which conversations you need to catch up on or respond to. It shows messages that are either marked by you as unread or haven’t been opened yet, so you can prioritize your responses.

Groups: A highly requested feature, now all your group chats will be organized in one place, making it easier to find your favorite ones whether it’s your weekly family dinner discussion or planning your next vacation. This will also show subgroups of Communities.