TECH NEXT | Vivo's Y Series device boasts 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 80W FlashCharge and AI camera features

CHENNAI: Vivo’s Y Series smartphones have made a mark with their all-round appeal, that combines a slinky form with features that matter for most consumers looking for a smartphone in the Rs 20,000 – 30,000 price band. The Vivo Y300 5G is the newest device to join this bandwagon.

Clunky smartphones are a thing of the past. The vivo Y300 flaunts a sleek design with a high-gloss metal-like frame. The device is available in three colour ways. We expect the Titanium Silver variant to be the showstopper. This colour option features a titanium-inspired design that shines with a diamond-like texture under light. The Y300 is less than 8 mm thick and weighs just 188 gm. It’s comfortable to hold despite a large 6.67-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels / 394 PPI), punch-hole display. The 120Hz refresh rate adds to its appeal, the display hits a peak brightness of 1800 nits, offering excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. This immersive display is backed up by a robust 5000 mAh battery. Vivo has sweetened the deal with an 80W ‘FlashCharge’ charger in the box. You can power this device from 1 to 80% in just 30 minutes.

One of the highlights of the Y300 is the 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with AI Aura Light, and 2x portrait mode for detailed, natural portraits. The dual cam (that also includes a 2MP depth sensor) does a great job in optimal lighting and also offers features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance for improved photo clarity. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and comes in two storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. (Rs 21,999 onwards)