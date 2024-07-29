Tech Next: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has some incremental Upgrade, stiff competition in the foldable space

CHENNAI: Samsung’s Galaxy Fold line is the OG of sorts in the foldable smartphone segment. While the early iterations of the Fold were not perfect, Samsung has been constantly upping its foldable game with key refinements. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 debuted along with the Z Flip 6 and comes with some notable improvements over its predecessor. A lot has changed in this space since the Fold 5 debuted back in 2023, most notably the arrival of two very capable rivals – the OnePlus Open and Vivo’s X Fold3 Pro.

Samsung’s flagship smartphones have been opting for customary, minor updates with each new edition. It’s part of a larger trend in the smartphone space where major hardware or design updates have stagnated somewhat. It’s why we’re seeing many brands leverage ondevice AI as a new differentiator in their sales pitch. The Z Fold 6 brings some updates that make the device slightly lighter and thinner. It’s now 1.3 mm thinner than its predecessor but still thicker than both the OnePlus Open and the X Fold3 Pro. Samsung has stretched the cover display to 6.3-inches, a marginal increase from 2023 but it’s not something that completely alters the user experience. It’s also more durable than it’s predecessor.

One of the visible improvements is the display. The display now hits a peak brightness of 2600 nits and the crease (once you unfold the display) is less visible. We’re partial to the wider cover display on the OnePlus Open but this might boil down to individual preferences.

The cameras on the Z Fold 6 are better than its predecessor but are still not in the same league as the X Fold3 Pro or Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s the same for battery life where the 4400 mAh battery doesn’t quite measure up to some of its rivals that also bundle a fast charger in the box unlike Samsung. The Z Fold 6 brings some very useful AI features and also features one of our favourite UI on any foldable smartphone. It looks every inch premium and deserves to be on your list if you’re looking to upgrade to a book-type foldable (Rs 1,64,990 onwards)