Tech Next: Redmi’s new Note 14 Pro+ arrives with premium design, 6200mAh battery

CHENNAI: Smartphones have moved to the incremental upgrade era through much of the 2020s. This has coincided with slowing smartphone replacement cycles, with Indian consumers clinging on to their devices longer than ever before. Redmi has just taken the wraps off its all-new Redmi 14 series. It’s the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 14 Pro+ that stands out in this trio of devices. Does this device pack enough appeal to tempt Redmi fans and other users to take the upgrade bait?

One of the welcome changes we’ve seen over the last couple of years is weight distribution.

More and more advancements in battery tech have ensured that smartphones with monster batteries don’t have to weigh a tonne. That’s the standout feature in the Note 14 Pro+ that packs a 6200 mAh battery and still feels good in your hand. This device scores with its premium design touches that include a central camera module with an elegant diamond-cut metallic ring.

The device comes in three shades including a gorgeous Phantom Purple with a vegan leather finish. Xiaomi keeps the heft just above 200 gm and the device is under 9mm thick despite a massive battery. A 90W, in-box charger ensures this device powers up in quick time.

A vibrant display is now a given for devices that land around the Rs 30K price band. The Redmi 14 Pro+ flaunts a 6.67-inch, 3D Curved AMOLED display (2712 x 1220 pixels / 446 PPI) that peaks at 3000 nits of brightness. Xiaomi has expanded the screen: body ratio to almost 94%, adding to the immersive appeal of this binge-proof screen. The other highlight of this device is the rear camera, an area where Redmi’s Note series has made rapid strides over the past few years.

The Note 14+ features a triple rear cam that includes a 50MP primary lens (sensor size: 1/1.55” and a large f/1.6 aperture), a 50MP telephone lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. We tried the camera in lowlight scenarios and it was quite impressive, while the telephoto lens offers up to 2.5x of optical zoom.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset under the hood may not please heavy duty gamers but it should work for most average users. The device comes in three storage options that go all the way to 12GB/512GB. We noticed quite a lot of bloatware out of the box but this is a minor crib in a device that mostly hits the right notes with a monster battery and premium design.

(Rs 30,999 onwards)