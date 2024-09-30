Tech Next: New Samsung Galaxy M55s boasts Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor and 5000 mAh battery

CHENNAI: Samsung’s all-new Galaxy M55s 5G is the brand’s newest M Series device to debut in India. Samsung’s M Series smartphones aim to tick key boxes at a compelling price point.

This smartphone comes with a whole bunch of hardware upgrades and the promise of four generations of OS upgrades aside from five years of security updates. We’ve also seen Samsung bring some of its premium features to the affordable smartphone segment.

The M55s for instance offers Samsung Knox security for greater privacy and peace of mind.

We like that Samsung has kitted the M55s with a 50MP (OIS) ‘No Shake’ camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free videos and photos, significantly eliminating blurred images. Samsung has also added ‘Nightography’ for better low-light images and videos. You also get a 50MP high-resolution selfie shooter aside from a raft of editing tools like Image Clipper and Object Eraser. One of Samsung’s key differentiators is the display. This one comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. This immersive display is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery despite its slim design. It’s only 7.8 mm thick and weighs just 180 gm. Samsung is offering this device in a cool shade of Coral Green and a sedate Thunder Black option.

At the heart of this device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor. The device comes in a choice of 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB storage options. The Samsung Galaxy M55s delivers good value for its asking price and scores with the features that matter for users at this price point (Rs 19,999 onwards)