Tech Next: Is Google Pixel 8a the Android smartphone to beat?

This year, Google took the wraps of the Google Pixel 8a slightly ahead of Google I/O 2024. Google made a comeback of sorts in the Indian market in 2022 when it launched the Pixel 6a. Almost ever since, the Pixel ‘a’ series devices have had our attention for their stellar cameras and compact form factor. And then there’s AI that has become the overarching theme in Google’s recent smartphones, the Pixel 8a is no exception.

We’ve seen Google steadily increase the price of its Pixel ‘a’ series smartphones. While the 6a landed just below Rs 40,000, the Pixel 8a is priced just above Rs 50,000 with offers that bring the price down to the sub Rs 50K price band. It’s quite a steep increase particularly for the Indian market. The Pixel 8a aims to justify this price hike with an improved user experience. It’s easily the best Pixel ‘a’ series device we’ve tested. Google opts for more rounded corners compared to last year’s Pixel 7a. We also approve of the matte finish, that lends it a premium vibe and also makes the device easier to grip. Google reduces the heft below 190 gm despite a slightly larger 4492 mAh battery compared to its predecessor. Battery life is quite dependable and will work for most users. We wish Google had improved the charging speed (18W and 7.5W for wireless charging) though.

One of our favourite features is the compact size. You get a 6.1-inch display (1080 x 2400 pixels) that’s very convenient for one-handed navigation. The Pixel 8a comes with a much improved display (over the 7a) thanks to a peak brightness of 2000 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It’s the rear camera that has traditionally been the Google Pixel line’s biggest draw. Google has always been ahead in the computational photography game and with all the talk of generative AI, the Pixel smartphones have taken this further. You get all the Google Pixel tricks like Photo Unblur, Night Sight and Magic Eraser. The Pixel 8a also comes with cool-new AI tools like Audio Magic Eraser and Best Shot that first debuted on the Pixel 8. The camera hardware (50MP main lens / 13MP ultra-wide lens) is similar to last year’s Pixel 7a but gets an extra boost with the Google’s all-new Tensor G3 chipset. You get two hardware variants (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB) and Google’s Gemini baked in. From Circle to Search and Live Translate, there’s a whole bunch of features that make the Google Pixel 8a one of the best smartphones at its asking price. (Rs 52,999 onwards)