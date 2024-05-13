Tech Next: Hello Motto Plus

CHENNAI: IT’S a new beginning for Motorola and the brand is leaving nothing to chance. Motorola announced its first foray into the TWS Bluetooth earbuds segment with two products. There’s the Moto Buds that lands under Rs 5,000 with a cool range of Pantone curated colours but it’s the Moto Buds+ that has our attention. And it’s not just the premium design. The Moto Buds+ become the first TWS earbuds that land under Rs 10,000 with sound by Bose.

The first thing that caught our attention is the unique finish of the Beach Sand colour variant that we checked out. It comes with an elegant sandstone finish. It lends it a premium vibe and also makes the case less slippery, especially when you use it with sweaty palms after a workout. The Moto Buds + also come in a Forest Grey colour way. Aside from the iconic Moto logo, you also see the ‘Sound by Bose’ branding emblazoned on the top lid of the case. Moto has worked with Bose to enhance the EQ tuning and the ANC (Active noise cancellation) that give these buds an edge in this segment.

Moto has kitted the Moto Buds+ with 11mm Bass drivers backed by 6mm Planar Tweeters that elevate the overall soundstage. There’s a dedicated app (Currently only available for Android users on the Play Store) that allows you to play around with the settings. You get quite a few premium features that include Dolby Head Tracking plus Dolby Atmos. One of our favourite features is Moto’s Intelligent Active Noise cancellation with transparency mode. We checked out these buds in noisy sound environments and it did a stellar job of shutting external sounds. There’s the handy ‘Adaptive mode’ that identifies ambient noise and automatically adjusts the noise cancellation levels.

The Moto Buds+ come with a bunch of handy features. There’s wireless charging and IPX4 protection (for the case). Battery life is solid with Moto claiming up to 38 hours (without ANC). The other feature that we found handy was the triple-mic system backed with Moto’s CrystalTalk AI that enhances call quality when you’re in noisy environments. One of the many features that makes these TWS Buds a great buy at their asking price.

(Launch price of Rs 7,999 after instant discount)