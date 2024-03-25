Tech Next: Urban Harmonic 2240 soundbar makes a big impression

Soundbars are one of the definitive consumer tech trends of the 2020s. The perfect accessory to team up with your big screen TV or projector. Indian consumer tech brand Urban has forayed into soundbars with two competitively priced soundbars. It’s the Urban Harmonic 2240 that makes a big impression.

It all starts with the design. We like the super-slim matte black finish and premium metal mesh that add to its elegant design language. It’s loaded with connectivity options, a very basic requirement for home projectors in 2024. It can connect seamlessly with Bluetooth 5.3 and Aux support. Other options include Optical fibre and HDMI Arc support as well USB Drive and SD card connectivity too.

Ultimately soundbars are about their acoustics. The Harmonic 2240 boasts of an impressive massive 240-Watt output and advanced Dolby Audio Surround Sound Technology backed by quad speakers and highly effective wireless subwoofers. You get a deep bass while the dedicated EQ modes allow you to flit from movies to gaming or news with ease. This experience is augmented by the intuitive remote that allows you to toggle modes as well as adjust bass and treble controls. (Rs 12,999)