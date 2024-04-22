Tech Next: A world of adventure

CHENNAI: Special edition devices have added a great new dimension to the smartphone segment, allowing users to lean on the same specs but create a unique, customisable experience. We’ve been tracking the Genshin Impact Edition of the OnePlus 12R almost ever since the 12R debuted. In many ways the 12R is a throwback to classic OnePlus, flagship killers that tick key boxes and don’t cost a bomb. The OnePlus 12R debuted along with the top-of-the-line OnePlus 12 but it’s the Genshin Impact Edition that has our attention now.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is the newest device that comes from a long-standing partnership between OnePlus and HoYoverse. We’ve seen this partnership ride on quite a few technology optimisations and product customisations. This all-new smartphone marks new territory for this partnership. It becomes the first smartphone launched for the global market that seeks inspiration from a Genshin Impact character. This 12R is a tribute to Keqing from Genshin Impact. The first thing that caught our attention is the funky Electric Violet colour and the unique motifs. The Electro Element design is bound to get you a lot of attention; a unique etching technique on the frame lends it a distinctive appearance - we caught the name ‘Keqing’ shimmer in the light.

Customisations are a big part of special edition smartphones, you will embrace the world of Teyvat (the fantasy world of seven nations where Genshin Impact characters reside) that was made even more popular after the PlayStation version of the game debuted in 2020. The customised version of OnePlus’ OxygenOS 14 features system icons, animations, and an Always-On Display, that immerses you in the Genshin Impact universe.

It’s not just customisations and UI optimisations. One of the talking points of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is its HyperRendering technology, part of the brand’s Trinity Engine. It delivers stunning HDR graphics with realistic lighting effects, further accentuated by the phone’s 1.5K 1-120Hz ProXDR (6.78-inch Display). this special edition reduces load times and enhances touch response to an incredible 1000Hz. The device also features RAM-Vita accelerator for smooth app performance. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Whether you’re a Genshin Impact Fan or a serious gamer, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is worth checking out if you’re in the market for an ultra-quick smartphone backed by a solid battery.

(Rs 49,999)