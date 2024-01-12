TCS launches new AI Experience Zone, aims to create AI-ready workforce

NEW DELHI: With an aim to create one of the world's largest AI-ready workforce, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday launched a new 'AI Experience Zone'.

After training over 150,000 employees in the foundational skills of Generative AI, the company launched the new zone to foster hands-on proficiency in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) for its employees.

"Through the AI Experience Zone, we are empowering our associates with the ability to harness the transformative potential of GenAI through hands-on experience," Siva Ganesan, Head of TCS AI.Cloud Unit, said in a statement.

"A distinct feature of the AI Experience Zone is that it fosters collaboration. Associates from different parts of the world with shared interests can come together to build a solution for a specific problem," he added.

Within this environment, the company said that TCS employees can explore, engage, and experiment with cutting-edge GenAI-powered applications, creating innovative use cases, with all necessary guardrails and while upholding Responsible AI principles.

"Embracing Gen AI as a key component of our strategy, we are transforming not just how we operate but also how we lead and innovate in a rapidly evolving world. By harnessing the potential of GenAI across our operations, we aim to set new benchmarks in innovation, efficiency, and client success," said Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS.

The AI Experience Zone facilitates experimentation with open-source technologies and key large language models from industry giants like Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and others.

Employees can gain experience in using these tools with use cases like content creation, information discovery, and task automation. They will also have access to a wealth of knowledge in the form of tutorials covering essential GenAI concepts, the company said.