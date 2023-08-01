Swedish House Mafia ringtone pack now available on 'Nothing' smartphones

NEW DELHI: London-based technology company Nothing on Tuesday announced that the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone is now available to all Nothing Phone (1) and (2) users.

Nothing was working with GRAMMY Award-nominated electronic music titans, Swedish House Mafia to make sounds from their upcoming album available to the masses, allowing fans the opportunity to mix the sounds of Swedish House Mafia into their own bespoke smartphone ringtones via Nothing's new Glyph Composer.

The new Glyph Composer allows Nothing's Phone (2) and Phone (1) users to create their own Glyph Ringtone, a sequence of sounds and corresponding lights on the back of the smartphones.

Once users find their rhythm, they can hit the record button and produce their very own Glyph Ringtone using the exclusive Swedish House Mafia Glyph Sound Pack drawn from new music (or simply use the artists' preset ringtone), the company said.

Nothing launched its second-generation flagship smartphone Phone (2) last month in India with a new Glyph Interface at the back, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 50MP dual rear camera and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Phone (2) is available in white and dark grey finishes, with the following variants to choose from -- 8GB/128GB in dark grey (Rs 44,999), 12GB/256GB (Rs 49,999) and 12GB/512GB (Rs 54,999) in both colours.

The smartphone brand also debuted its pop-up store "Drops" in India last month. The company launched Nothing Drops in Bengaluru for customers to buy the much-awaited Phone (2) with Ear (2) Black and related accessories in person.