Strength in speed, weak in creativity, reveals study on Artificial Intelligence

CHENNAI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the way content is produced, but it still falls short of replicating human creativity, according to a new study led by Senthilkumar Ilango, a principal software engineer based in San Francisco, with the guidance of K Ravichandran, associate professor, Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, Chennai.

The research team examined the performance of popular AI-powered writing tools — including Simplified App, AI Writer, Copymatic, Sassbook Writer, and WriteSonic — to evaluate their role in shaping the future of communication.

Their findings highlight a dual reality: AI systems excel at grammar, spelling, and structural clarity, producing long and polished drafts in seconds. But they lack originality, adaptability, and emotional depth — elements that give human writing its unique touch.

“AI can produce a neatly crafted copy in seconds, but it struggles to capture the essence of creativity, which is very critical in fields like journalism and education,” the study notes.

Researchers also observed that AI’s built-in templates and vast training data can provide inventive ideas suited to specific audiences, with the added advantage of translating content into multiple languages. This makes the technology appealing for businesses and educators seeking speed and scale.

However, the risks are significant. With AI-written text already widespread across social media, the potential for misinformation is growing. To counter these risks, Ilango and Ravichandran also experimented with AI-detection models that analyse word choice and stylistic patterns. These systems, they reported, proved highly effective in identifying fake news and misleading posts.

The study frames this as an ongoing ‘arms race’: AI systems creating synthetic content versus detection systems working to expose it. While the technology holds promise in boosting efficiency and accessibility, it also raises ethical questions around trust, accuracy, and the role of human oversight.

Despite speculation that ‘robots will replace reporters’, researchers are cautious but optimistic. They conclude that AI should be treated as a tool — powerful and resourceful — but not a substitute for human creativity.

“Responsible use,” they argue, “will determine whether AI remains a helpful partner or becomes a trust-eroding problem.”