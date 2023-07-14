Sony to globally launch 'Access controller' for PS5 on Dec 6

SAN FRANCISCO: Sony has announced that the 'Access controller' for PlayStation 5 (PS5) will be available globally on December 6, with preorders kicking off on July 21.

The controller will be available for a suggested retail price of $89.99, the company said in a PlayStation blogpost on Thursday.

The Access controller lets users customise their layout with different button and stick caps in various shapes and designs, operate the controller from any 360-degree orientation, and connect third-party accessibility accessories using its four industry-standard 3.5mm expansion ports.

"You can map buttons to create up to 30 control profiles, adjust stick settings, toggle commands on/off, or disable buttons altogether to stop accidental pressing."

Users will also be able to pair up to two Access controllers and one DualSense wireless controller together and use them collaboratively.

Starting July 21, players in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria and Portugal will be able to preorder the Access controller directly from PlayStation through direct.

playstation.com, as well as from select retailers. "Preorders will also be available through select retailers in other global markets on the same day," the company said.