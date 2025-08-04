Shared ChatGPT chats indexed on Google; OpenAI pulls feature after privacy concerns

CHENNAI: A privacy lapse involving ChatGPT has raised alarm among users after personal conversations shared through the AI platform were found indexed on Google search.

The issue stemmed from ChatGPT’s share feature, which allowed users to create public links to their conversations.

While only chats manually shared by users were affected, many were unaware that these shared links could be discovered by search engines like Google and Bing.

As a result, conversations covering personal matters, from relationship troubles to job advice were briefly accessible to anyone searching online.

The matter came to light following a TechCrunch report, which revealed that hundreds of such shared conversations were visible through targeted searches.

In response, OpenAI confirmed that the indexing was part of a short-lived experiment to test discoverability.