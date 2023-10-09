Samsung launches new BESPOKE double door refrigerators in India

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Monday launched the BESPOKE double door refrigerator range, designed to cater to the modern Indian consumer.

Available in Premium Cotta Steel and Glass variants, the new double door refrigerators will be available to purchase at the company's official website and leading retail stores across the country at a starting price of Rs 30,500.

"The BESPOKE Premium Cotta variant pays homage to traditional cotta design, adding a touch of nostalgia to modern kitchens. Along with the distinctive design, the BESPOKE Premium Cotta Variant comes with best-in-the-industry features such as Convertible 5-in-1 that is crafted with the versatility of Indian cooking in mind to offer more storage options," Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliance Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The Premium Cotta variant will be available in two colour options -- Cotta Beige and Charcoal (dual tone) and Cotta Charcoal, whereas the Glass variant will come in two colour options -- Clean White and Pink Glass (dual tone) and Clean Black Glass.

In addition, the Premium Cotta model will be available in 236L, 256L, 301L and 322L capacities, while the Glass variant will be available in 415L and 465L capacities.

The Premium Cotta model features a Convertible 5-in-1, engineered to provide more storage space and flexibility catering to all refrigeration needs throughout the seasons with its five conversion modes.

The Glass model comes with SmartThings AI Energy mode that enables consumers to monitor and optimise their refrigerator's energy usage, helping them save on electricity bills.