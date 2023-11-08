Samsung enters GenAI race with own AI model that boosts productivity

SEOUL: generative AI race, Samsung , generative language model , Samsung Gauss , work efficiency , composing emails, summarizing documents ,translating content

It also supports functions such as code description and test case generation through an interactive interface.

In addition, Samsung Gauss Image is a generative image model that can easily generate and edit creative images, including style changes and additions, while also converting low-resolution images to high-resolution.

“We will continue to support and collaborate with the industry and academia on generative AI research.” said Daehyun Kim, Executive Vice President of the Samsung Research Global AI Center, at the Samsung AI Forum here.

Samsung Gauss is currently used on employee productivity but will be expanded to a variety of product applications to provide new user experience in the near future, said the company.

Samsung Gauss is named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the legendary mathematician who established normal distribution theory, the backbone of machine learning and AI.

“The spotlight has recently shifted toward Generative AI technology, as it provides us the potential to unlock new solutions and address long-standing challenges. But the need for in-depth research on the safety, trustworthiness and sustainability of AI is increasing at the same time,” said Kye Hyun Kyung, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions (DS) Division.