Samsung brings Galaxy foldables to its self-repair programme

NEW DELHI: Samsung is going to add Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices for its self-repair programme for the first time.

Samsung has a partnership with iFixit and the repair programme earlier only supported Galaxy S20, S21 and Tab S7 devices, before the entire flagship S23 and foldable lines joined the fix-it-yourself family.

The Galaxy foldables are yet to be listed on iFixit’s page.

Last year, Samsung announced that it was partnering with iFixIt, the premier online destination for tech repair to fix Galaxy devices without paying a professional to do it.

The Galaxy S20 and S21 smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+, were the first devices to get this support.

"At Samsung, we're creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences," Ramon Gregory, Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, had said. "Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions."

Samsung consumers will get access to genuine device parts, repair tools, and intuitive, visual, step-by-step repair guides. Samsung is collaborating with iFixit, the leading online repair community, on this programme.

Galaxy device owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports -- and return used parts to Samsung for responsible recycling.

Samsung also announced that more European customers are getting access to the self-repair kits as the programme expands to Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Portugal.