Return of the flagship killer

CHENNAI: It was OnePlus that probably first used the term flagship killer in the smartphone space. Time travel to the 2010s and the first few generations of OnePlus smartphones; these were devices that did flagship things at a competitive price point. OnePlus hasn’t been a one-device a year brand for a while now; it offers a wide portfolio of smartphones (and other gadgets). The OnePlus Nord is probably the device that is a throwback to the OnePlus of old. The One Plus Nord 3 5G debuted at OnePlus’ Summer Launch Event in July 2023 and is easily one of the best smartphone buys under Rs 35K.

OnePlus opts for a flat-edge design. We’re relieved to see the alert slider (that was missing in its predecessor) back. It’s a feature that OnePlus die-hards cling to. The clean lines play out particularly well in the Tempest Gray option with its elegant matte finish. OnePlus finds the balance between form and function; the Nord 3 weighs under 200 gm despite a massive 5000 mAh battery under the hood. OnePlus has bundled an 80W SUPERVOOC charger – it takes your device from 1 to 100% in quick time.

One of our favourite features of the Nord 3 is the immersive 6.74-inch AMOLED display (2772 x 1240 pixels / 450 PPI). OnePlus keeps things ultra-fluid with the 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a fun device to game on. The Nord 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that gamers will approve of. Speed is a given with OnePlus, you can opt the 16GB/256GB option (there’s also an 8GB/128GB option in the mix) to satiate your need for speed.

OnePlus also gets the camera right with the Nord 3. You can’t miss the bold rear camera design. The triple rear cam is headlined by a 50MP lens and also features an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. Lowlight results are quite impressive. One more reason why the Nord 3 is a compelling option at its price point.

(Rs 33,999 onwards)