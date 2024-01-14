Redmi Note 13: Well-rounded mid-range smartphone with stylish design

NEW DELHI: Global technology brand Xiaomi is back with the popular Redmi Note series in India and this time, the Note 13 series aim to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

The series includes three models -- Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

We used the 8GB+256GB variant of the newly launched Redmi Note 13 5G in Arctic White colour for a week, and here is what we think about the latest device.

Starting with the design and display, the Redmi Note 13 boasts a sleek and modern design that stands out in the crowded mid-range smartphone market. The device features a slim profile with rounded edges, making it comfortable to hold. The rear panel houses a triple camera setup and on the front, the device features a punch-hole selfie camera.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that provides a vibrant and immersive visual experience. The colours are rich and accurate, and the brightness levels ensure visibility even in outdoor settings. The inclusion of a high refresh rate display elevates the user experience, making scrolling and gaming smoother.

The bezels are ultra-thin, contributing to an impressive screen-to-body ratio that enhances the overall viewing pleasure.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 108 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

The camera setup on the Redmi Note 13 5G is a standout feature in its price range. The camera performance is impressive, capturing sharp and detailed photos in various lighting conditions. The AI enhancements contribute to improved scene recognition and optimisation. It maintains an impressive balance between dynamic range and saturation in photos.

The phone's camera does not disappoint when it comes to portrait shots. It keeps the sharpness while effectively blurring the background, resulting in pleasing portrait photographs.

Moving on to selfies, the phone comes equipped with a 16MP front camera. The selfie camera produces impressive images with notable details in daylight conditions, however, under low-light conditions, slight noise effects may become apparent. The HDR works well even with the selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 13 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. During testing, we experienced no lag when performing routine tasks such as sending emails, making phone calls, surfing, browsing, watching videos, and so on. There were no performance dips. Most games also worked well with this device, though the phone did get hot while gaming.

In terms of battery, the device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In around 30 minutes, the phone charges from zero to 50 per cent, and it takes about over an hour to charge the phone from zero to 100 per cent.

During our regular use with social media apps and video watching, the phone lasted for about a day.

Running on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, the Redmi Note 13 5G offers a feature-rich and customisable user interface. According to the company, the Redmi Note 13 5G will be one of the first Xiaomi smartphones to receive the HyperOS upgrade this quarter.

The Redmi Note 13 5G is now available in three colour variants -- Prism Gold, Arctic White, and Stealth Black. You can purchase the smartphone at a net effective price of Rs 16,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB+256 GB, and Rs 20,999 for 12GB+256GB, inclusive of offers, across online and offline stores.

Conclusion: The Redmi Note 13 5G is a well-rounded smartphone that successfully combines a stylish design, a vibrant display, capable cameras, stable performance, and great battery life. For users seeking a feature-packed device without breaking the bank, the Redmi Note 13 5G is a compelling option.