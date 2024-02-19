Redmi Buds 5: Punches way above its weight

CHENNAI: TWS Bluetooth earbuds are now bare essentials. The Redmi Buds 5 boasts of a feature set that delivers serious bang for your buck. It was Apple’s AirPods that set the stage for a whole new category in the consumer tech space after its launch in 2016. It’s impossible to think of messy cables and tangled wires at a time when these compact buds are here to stay.

Redmi’s new buds come in a choice of three colours. We checked out the Fusion White colour way; we like the matte finish of the case. But it’s the Fusion Purple option that has our attention. The case is ultra-light; it weighs just over 42 gm with both earbuds in the box. The earbuds feel light in your ears (just over 10 gm for the pair). Redmi has managed to keep things light despite a solid battery (480 mAh) that delivers 38 hours of battery life (With the case) according to its claims. During our tests the buds managed about 6 hours before being needed to be holstered in the box to charge.

Pairing is a breeze, we tried this with an Android device where Android Fast Pair ensured instant detection. We’d suggest using these buds with the Xiaomi Earbuds app that offers a polished interface and handy controls. The buds offer touch controls but they take some getting used to. The app also offers four audio modes that are both uncomplicated and offer distinct sound experiences. Redmi has packed these buds with 12.4mm titanium drivers and they ensure these buds deliver an impressive performance for their asking price.

AI has become the magic word for almost everything in the tech space. Redmi’s buds offer AI Voice enhancement. Call quality was quite good even in noisy environments. The buds also score with their Active noise cancellation (ANC) abilities. ANC is a feature that has started trickling down to earbuds under Rs 5,000. You get three levels of ANC including a ‘deep’ ANC version that you’re likely to use at crowded spots like airports. It’s one of the many features that make the Redmi Buds 5 a great buy at this price.

(Rs 2,999 onwards)