realme's new mantra for youth in 2024: 'Make it real'

NEW DELHI: The year 2023 marked a series of remarkable achievements for realme. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the brand also reached the significant milestone of shipping 200 million smartphones globally.

In addition to these accomplishments, realme significantly expanded its distribution network to 50,000 stores and grew its user base to over 70 million in the country.

With these achievements under its belt, realme now sets its sights on transitioning from an "opportunity-oriented" brand to a "brand-oriented" one. This shift will form the cornerstone of its strategic development as it steps into its next five years.

In the spirit of the New Year 2024, Sky Li, Founder and CEO of realme, has announced its new slogan - ‘Make it real’.

In five years, realme has built significant brand assets and earned global youth loyalty. The brand is dedicated to becoming a tech leader that truly grasps the needs of young users.

Leveraging this understanding, realme has shifted from a trend-focused strategy to a more inclusive one, aiming to broaden its reach rather than change direction, thereby connecting with more young users across diverse markets worldwide.

realme's primary objective is to evolve into a tech brand that deeply connects with young users. Upholding this vision, the brand is advancing with determination and ambition, ready to unearth new opportunities and make significant strides.

The brand's ambitions go beyond performance and design; it seeks to elevate the entire brand and product experience, aiming to consistently exceed young users' expectations. To align its efforts with this goal, realme has refined its mission statement: "To let young users around the world enjoy tech experiences that exceed expectations."

Transitioning from an "opportunity-oriented" to a "brand-oriented" focus, realme's new brand position will spearhead the company's strategic development.

This new direction provides clear guidance for all business functions, ensuring unity in their mission to provide young users worldwide with tech experiences that exceed expectations.

realme remains committed to its user-centric approach, placing the youth at the heart of its operations. This strategy enhances its competitiveness across three key areas: product, technology, and brand strengths, paving the way for long-term, high-quality growth.

By focusing on these core strengths, realme is able to deliver the latest technological advances directly to young users, effectively turning its vision of becoming a tech brand that truly understands young users into reality.

Embracing 2024 as its year of rebranding and fueled by a profound comprehension of young users' expectations, realme is unveiling its new slogan: "Make it real".

Maintaining the essence of "Dare to Leap" spirit, "Make it real" expands the narrative of their brand story. It places a greater emphasis on young users and aims to bring tangible, clear, and real benefits to their lives.

With plans to collaborate with over 30 top tech firms and significantly increase its R&D investments with a projected growth of 470 per cent, realme is committed to delivering the latest technology to its users.

With a focus on the youth, realme plans to incorporate user insights into its ongoing brand and product evolution, fostering a seamless and multi-faceted brand experience.

To support the new positioning as a tech brand that better understands young users, realme has also refined their logo to reflect the brand’s technological roots.

The younger generation is dynamic, optimistic, and full of vitality. They set high standards for themselves, harboring infinite ambitions and aspirations. realme recognises that the youth has the potential to surpass their own expectations, turning their dreams into reality.

By evolving alongside these young individuals, realme strives to be a tech brand that truly resonates with them, fulfilling their spiritual pursuits and emotional values to make their dreams real.