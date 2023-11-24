Proton Drive’s encrypted cloud storage now available on Apple Mac

SAN FRANCISCO: File storage solution Proton Drive’s encrypted cloud storage is now available on all major platforms with the launch of its macOS app.

In addition to Proton Drive apps for iPhone, Android, Windows, and web, the company is now offering Apple Mac users a privacy-first alternative to Big Tech.

The company launched its end-to-end encrypted cloud storage service on Windows in July.

Proton Drive is free for 1GB of data, with plans starting at $4.99 per month for 200GB.

“Whether you use Mac or Windows, or iPhone or Android, Proton does not tie you to any specific hardware or operating system, and if you use Proton Drive, you can seamlessly move from one platform to another without losing functionality,” the company said in a blog post.

The app lets you easily sync files between your Mac and the cloud, access them offline, and free up space on your computer — all with end-to-end encryption and privacy by default.

Unlike iCloud, which does not offer end-to-end encryption by default for files and folders, Proton Drive uses end-to-end encryption for all data across all devices.

“File encryption happens automatically on your device before uploading to the cloud. That means nobody — not even Proton — can see your files’ contents. End-to-end encryption is also used for all metadata, such as file names and modified date,” Proton Drive informed.

“The Proton Drive macOS app makes file syncing and access a seamless experience. When you enable sync, all the files in your Proton Drive account sync directly to your Mac,” it added.

Files and folders you save in the Proton Drive folder automatically sync online to Proton Drive, and any changes you make on your Mac are mirrored across all your other devices.

Additionally, Proton Drive for macOS stores edits as new versions of the file.

“You can easily access and restore previous versions of the files via the web interface. This feature lets you track changes and revert to previous versions when needed, adding an extra layer of protection for your vital files,” said the company.