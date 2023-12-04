Pocket-friendly smartphone with oomph

CHENNAI: Samsung brings a dash of oomph to the sub Rs 10,000 price band with the newest addition to its Galaxy A Series. This line-up of A Series devices cut across price points with sleek design and hardware spec sheets that get the job done. The all-new Samsung Galaxy A05 is one of the best looking smartphones under Rs 10,000 and it ticks some key boxes for a device at this price point. It all starts with the design.

Samsung calls it Galaxy Signature Design. You get a sturdy frame with a unique, linear patterned back. This refined pattern sets it apart in this price segment. We like the Light Green colour option that stands out; the device is also available in a couple of sober shades – Silver and Black. Samsung keeps the heft under 200 gm. We’re relieved to see a decline in clunky smartphones as more smartphone brands get their weight distribution right. Samsung packs a large, 6.7-inch HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) that works well as a gaming and binge-watch display. You get a water-drop style notch that conceals the 8MP selfie camera.

Despite the sub 200 gm heft, Samsung crams a robust 5000 mAh battery under the hood. It should last close to two days for most users. The device supports 25W charging but there’s no charging brick in the box. At the heart of the Galaxy A05 is a MediaTek G85 Processor that should work for everyday tasks. Samsung offers a choice of two hardware variants for this smartphone – 4GB/64GB and the 6GB/128GB option that we recommend for power users. The device also offers Samsung’s RAM Plus feature that intelligently analyses usage patterns and provides extra virtual RAM of up to 6 GB

One of the highlights of the device is a 50MP camera that does a decent job in optimal lighting conditions. The dual rear cam set up also includes a 2MP depth camera for portraits. Samsung offers Face Unlock, a handy feature to have at this price as well as four years of security updates. You only get two generations of OS upgrades though. The Samsung Galaxy A05 is a great addition to Samsung’s budget portfolio and one of the most elegantly designed smartphones under Rs 10,000 right now

(Rs 9,999 onwards)