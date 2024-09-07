Pixel Watch 3: Google limits software updates to three years

WASHINGTON: Google has recently confirmed that the Pixel Watch 3 will receive just three years of software support, mirroring the policy applied to its predecessors, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. According to GSM Arena, this support duration contrasts sharply with the company's ambitious seven-year software commitment for its Pixel 8 series and upcoming Pixel 9 lineup.

Google has set a new benchmark in the mobile world with its promise of seven years of software updates for its latest smartphones, including the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, according to GSM Arena.

This commitment is unprecedented and suggests that most users would likely upgrade their smartphones well before the end of this extended support period.

However, when it comes to wearables, Google's approach is notably different.

The three-year software support window for the Pixel Watch 3 indicates a divergence in how Google addresses updates for its smartwatch versus its smartphones, as per GSM Arena.

While the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 also received three years of updates, the Pixel Watch 3 is set to follow the same pattern. Google might choose to release updates beyond the October 2027 cutoff, but this remains uncertain.

This policy highlights an interesting disparity in Google's software support strategy between its smart devices--smartphones and smartwatches. This difference might reflect the company's assumption that users are likely to replace their smartwatches more frequently than their phones.

Alternatively, reports suggest that it could be a strategic decision influenced by the lower price point of smartwatches compared to smartphones. Regardless, users should be aware that the longevity of software support for a Pixel Watch will not match that of a Pixel phone.