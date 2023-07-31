Persistent launches suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI solutions

NEW DELHI: Global digital engineering leader Persistent Systems on Monday launched a suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI (artificial intelligence) solutions.

These offerings will equip clients throughout their AI journeys, from AI explorers to Generative AI disruptors, to understand how to successfully identify and implement these advanced technologies to their businesses at scale.

The company also developed a six-week Generative AI deployment acceleration engagement programme in collaboration with Google Cloud.

"With Persistent’s newly launched Generative AI solutions, developed in collaboration with Google Cloud, we are helping enterprises understand the tangible value Generative AI can deliver by identifying actionable use cases that enable faster time to market and improved business outcomes," Rajesh Abhyankar, Senior Vice President -- Google Business Unit, Persistent, said in a statement.

Moreover, Persistent has built an IP-driven application and database modernisation accelerator, which uses Google Cloud’s Generative AI capabilities, for improved data modernisation.

In addition, the company has developed an enterprise search and insights discovery tool with an AI-powered conversational interface, which enables users to generate real-time insights from database analytics, applying Google Cloud’s leading expertise in natural language understanding.

“We're pleased that Persistent has identified Google Cloud Vertex AI as the underlying technology powering its new generative AI strategy. We look forward to seeing the impact this will have on clients looking to build and deploy time-saving, innovative programs across their businesses,” Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud, said in a statement.

The company further said that it has combined its Digital Engineering expertise with over a decade of hands-on experience as a Google Cloud partner to deliver cutting-edge solutions that help enterprises stay ahead of the curve.

"Persistent’s Digital Engineering expertise, strong foundation in data and 1,300 Google Cloud certifications, combined with our extensive experience in Google Cloud and Vertex AI, enables us to stay on the cutting edge of AI innovations,” Abhyankar said.