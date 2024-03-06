OpenAI seeks to dismiss all of Musk's claims in lawsuit

LONDON: ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Tuesday refuted Elon Musk's claims that the startup abandoned its original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

OpenAI said it intends to move to dismiss all of Musk's claims in a blog post. Musk filed a lawsuit against the Microsoft-backed company last week alleging breach of contract, and saying the startup is now focused on making money.