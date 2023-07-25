Netflix introduces new personalised tab for Android, iOS

SAN FRANCISCO: Streaming giant Netflix has introduced a new personalised tab for Android and iOS, which helps users choose what they want to watch.



The 'My Netflix' tab is currently rolling out on iOS, and will be available on Android early next month, the company said in a blogpost on Monday.



According to the streaming giant, the new tab is a "one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch”.



In this new dedicated space, users can see their downloads, TV series and movies they gave a thumbs up to, shows and films they’ve saved to My List, trailers they’ve watched, reminders they’ve set, whatever they’re in the middle of watching, what they’ve recently watched, and more.



"When you're on the move with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch," the company said.



Moreover, users can still visit the Home tab and other sections of the app to discover the full catalogue of series and films.



The more users interact with and tell Netflix what they like, the more they will see on the My Netflix tab.



Earlier this month, the company had updated the profile transfer feature to allow users to transfer their profile to an existing account.



The profile transfer feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other preferences to another account.



Last week, the streaming giant had announced that it has ended password sharing in India and was alerting subscribers who were sharing their accounts outside their homes.



In May, the streaming giant had launched paid sharing in over 100 countries, representing more than 80 per cent of the company's revenue base.

