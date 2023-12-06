Microsoft's Copilot to get OpenAI's latest model GPT-4 Turbo, DALL-E 3

NEW DELHI: Microsoft has announced a number of new features which will be added to its Copilot service soon, including OpenAI’s latest models.

The company said soon Copilot will get support for GPT-4 Turbo, alongside an updated DALL-E 3 model.

"Soon, Copilot will be able to generate responses using OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, enabling you to tackle more complex and longer tasks. This model is currently being tested with select users and will be widely integrated into Copilot in the coming weeks," Microsoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

With an updated DALL-E 3 model, users can use Copilot to create images that are even higher quality and more accurate to the prompt.

With Copilot, the tech giant said Microsoft Edge users can easily write from most websites. Users just need to select the text they want to change and ask Copilot to rewrite it for them.

The feature will be available to all Edge users soon.

Microsoft will also be combining the power of GPT-4 with vision with Bing image search and web search data to deliver better image understanding for your queries.

Moreover, the company mentioned that it is creating a new capability that will let users perform complex tasks.

"We are developing a new capability that will enable you to perform complex tasks such as more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualisation, math and more. We are gathering feedback on these capabilities from a select set of users and plan to make it widely available soon," Microsoft stated.