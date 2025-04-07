Microsoft unveils AI-generated version of Quake II

WASHINGTON: Microsoft has taken a significant step in its Xbox AI era by introducing an AI-generated version of Quake II, playable in a browser through Copilot.

According to The Verge, this tech demo showcases the capabilities of Microsoft's Muse AI model, which can generate gameplay and is part of the company's Copilot for Gaming push.

The AI-generated Quake II level is basic, featuring blurry enemies and interactions, and is limited in playtime. However, it demonstrates the potential of Muse to help game developers prototype games and improve classic titles.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer previously mentioned the possibility of using Muse to make old games portable to modern hardware, and said, "You could imagine a world where from gameplay data and video that a model could learn old games and really make them portable to any platform where these models could run," as quoted by The Verge.

This latest demo runs at a playable frame rate and a slightly higher resolution than the original demonstration.

Microsoft is positioning Muse as a tool to aid game developers, and it's likely that we'll see more short, interactive AI game experiences in Copilot Labs soon.

Microsoft is also working on turning Copilot into a coach for games, allowing the AI assistant to provide tips and guides. Part of this experience, called Copilot Vision, will be available to Windows Insiders soon.