Microsoft to let users write anywhere they can type in Windows 11

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft is starting to roll out new changes to Windows Ink, which will let users write anywhere they can type in Windows 11.

After previewing the changes for months, the handwriting-to-text conversion now works inside search boxes and other elements of Windows 11, where users would normally type their input, according to The Verge.

The company is rolling out the new feature with the 'KB5031455' non-security update as a preview to Windows 11 users.

Those who have a Surface with a stylus or any other Windows tablet that supports Windows Ink will be able to access this new feature if they go into Settings and start writing into a search box, or in other text edit fields in Windows 11.

Initially, Microsoft is only enabling this feature for English users in the US, with support for additional languages coming soon, the report said.

In this update, Microsoft has also upgraded the handwriting recognition technology to make it more accurate, and there are gestures to erase, select, join, and split words.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has tested support for hearing aids in Windows 11, which will soon let some users take calls, listen to music and stream audio from their PCs.

The tech giant revealed that the recently released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25977 now supports hearing aids equipped with Bluetooth LE Audio technology.

As a result, users can pair hearing aids with Windows 11 PCs directly.