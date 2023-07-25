Microsoft testing Bing Chat on Google Chrome, Safari

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Microsoft is testing Bing's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on Google Chrome and Safari.



"We are flighting access to Bing Chat in Safari and Chrome to select users as part of our testing on other browsers," Caitlin Roulston, Microsoft's director of communications, said in a statement to The Verge.



"We are excited to expand access to even more users once our standard testing procedures are complete."



It seems that there are some limitations to using Bing Chat on Chrome and Safari.



For instance, users can only type 2,000-word prompts, as compared to the 4,000-word limit that the company provides when using Bing Chat on Edge.



The chatbot's communication with users will also restart after five turns rather than 30.



Microsoft has also introduced a dark option for Bing Chat in addition to a wider rollout across other browsers.



Users can access dark mode by selecting the hamburger menu in the top-right corner of Bing Chat and then choosing Appearance > Dark or System Default.



The chatbot was previously only accessible through Edge, which was very inconvenient if users wanted to use the tool on other browsers, the report said.



Last week, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out multimodal capabilities via Visual Search in Bing Chat.



The Visual Search feature leverages OpenAI's GPT-4 model, and allows users to upload images and search the web for related content.



Meanwhile, last month, the company had launched a 'voice chat' feature for Bing Chat on the desktop, which allows users to talk to the AI chatbot by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box.



The voice chat feature currently supports five languages -- English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin -- with more languages coming soon.