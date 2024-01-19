Microsoft rolling out AI-powered tool Reading Coach as standalone app

NEW DELHI: Microsoft has started rolling out its AI-powered tool “Reading Coach” as a standalone app, which provides learners with personalised reading practice.

This tool will be free to any users that have a Microsoft account.



“We’re making Reading Coach more broadly available than ever, so that learners can read on the device of their choice, at home or school. It will be available on the web and as a Windows App, at no cost to anyone with a Microsoft account,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Thursday.



The tool uses artificial intelligence to provide users with feedback on how to improve their reading scores as well as suggestions on how to improve their pronunciation.

During prolonged reading sessions, the AI tool will identify specific words that a reader frequently misspells or misunderstands. Students will also be able to choose prompts that will change a storyline as they progress in the programme, the company mentioned.



Additionally, the tech giant said that it is “making it easier for teachers to create Reading Coach practice assignments by adding integration with popular Learning Management Systems (LMS) such as Canvas, which will be available in late Spring 2024”.



Microsoft also introduced new features for its Teams for Education and Microsoft Reflect to help tailor content. They will be generally available at no additional cost to all education customers later this year.



“All these tools quickly and easily generate content such as reading passages, comprehension questions, rubrics, assignment instructions, and more,” the company said.



The ‘Classwork’ feature in Teams is built to manage your curriculum and allows educators to create and organise class resources, including Assignments, Files, Links, Channels, Class Notebook pages, and more.

