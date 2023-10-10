Meta's Threads may bring X-like trending topics feature

SAN FRANCISCO: To compete with Elon Musk's X, Meta’s Threads app is reportedly preparing to launch a trending topics feature.



The potential feature was discovered by an app developer who shared screenshots of the feature that a Meta employee had originally posted.

These screenshots showed a numbered list of trending topics plus how many "threads" were actively discussing each item, reports TechCrunch.

The post was spotted by user Willian Max, who believes it was intended to be sent to an internal feed only accessible to Meta workers. "Oops. I think the trending topics feature just leaked on the timeline," he posted on Threads.

The screenshot reveals top trends like Drake’s new album at No. 1 and other current topics, like Billboard’s Latin Music Week or Disney+’s release of Loki Season 2. In contrast to X, Threads' primary Trends list does not seem to be accompanied by additional trending lists by categories, such as News, Sports, and Entertainment, or a list of Trends that are customized "For You", the report mentioned.

The proposed addition to Threads would be a significant move towards making it more competitive with X.

The Instagram-run app is trying to take advantage of the frequent changes and disruptions on the Musk-owned microblogging network to attract users to join Threads instead.

Meanwhile, Meta is preparing to allow Threads users to delete their accounts without affecting their Instagram profiles by December. Currently, there is no way for Threads users to delete their accounts without deleting their Instagram accounts.