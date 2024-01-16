Meta restores Chromecast support to Quest VR headsets

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta has brought back the Chromecast support to Quest VR headsets weeks after discontinuing it via a software update.



Several Meta support executives made the announcement in a number of threads on the business' community forum, reports SamMobile. "We restored casting from Meta Quest headsets to Chromecast," a Community Manager stated in a forum where users were voicing their concerns.

Using a software update that includes the firmware number 60.0.0.214.366, Meta has restored the support for Chromecast on Quest VR headsets, which the company appears to have begun pushing out the update last week, the report mentioned.

In the same post, the Community Manager also stated “Note that this feature is not fully supported and may not work properly for everyone".

"We recommend casting to a phone or computer instead for the best experience. Thanks for helping us make Meta Quest better for everyone and we will continue exploring ways to improve the casting experience going forward," it added.

Earlier this month, Meta discontinued Chromecast functionality from Quest VR headsets via a software update with the build number (firmware version) 60.0, which was released last month.

Meanwhile, Meta has announced to lower the price on its mixed reality (MR) headset Quest 2 and its accessories. The price cut came after the launch of Meta Quest 3 almost three months back that starts at $499.99 for the 128GB version.