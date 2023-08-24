Meta Horizon Worlds' new update lets users easily block, report others while in Pause

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta has released a new 'v124' update for the social virtual reality (VR) platform 'Horizon Worlds', which includes the ability for users to easily mute, block or report other people while in Pause.

"We’ve made it easier for people to use safety controls when they’ve initiated the Pause feature," the company said in a Quest blogpost.

Now, when users hover over another person's nameplate while in Pause mode, they will see a shortcut menu to mute, block, or report the individual.

The company also added new educational content in the safety settings that explains more about the available safety controls and how to use them, including how to Pause, set a Personal Boundary, control volume, change voice mode, mute, and poll to remove someone.

Also, when users enter Pause, it is now easier to access the sound, safety, and profile settings.

In addition, users can now add multiple tags to an object in the Attributes pane of the object’s Property Panel.

"Tags are used to determine how objects interact with one another. For instance, a collision event may only be fired if an object tagged 'solid' collides with another object tagged 'smashable'," the company said.

Meta further mentioned that creators can now give each object up to five tags, which was previously limited to one, in the Attributes pane of the Property Panel, and each tag can have a maximum of 20 characters.

Last month, the company had released the 'v120' update for the social VR platform which included quests and rewards for all users.

Also, to make necessary quality improvements, the company had temporarily disabled photo card access from the photo gallery.

With this update, the company had also fixed several bugs impacting world builders and editors.