Meta disbands Responsible AI team to focus on generative AI

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta has reportedly disbanded its Responsible AI (RAI) team as it moves most of its human resources into the development of generative AI models.

Most RAI members will move to the company’s generative AI product team, while others will work on Meta’s AI infrastructure, reports The Information.

"The changes are part of a wider reshuffle of the AI teams that Meta announced internally,” the report said late on Saturday.

Some members will move to the company’s AI infrastructure unit, which works on the systems and tools to build and operate AI products.

The company wants to develop AI responsibly. Meta said that the company will “continue to prioritise and invest in safe and responsible AI development.”

“Through regular collaboration with subject matter experts, policy stakeholders and people with lived experiences, we’re continuously building and testing approaches to help ensure our machine learning (ML) systems are designed and used responsibly,” according to Meta.

The split-up members will “continue to support relevant cross-Meta efforts on responsible AI development and use.”

The RAI team saw a restructuring earlier this year. It was created to identify problems with its AI training approaches, including whether the company’s models are trained with adequately diverse information, with an eye toward preventing things like moderation issues on its platforms.