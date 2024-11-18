LG XBOOM XO2T: The 360° bluetooth speaker that lights up your space with style and sound

CHENNAI: The new LG XBOOM XO2T is one of the most interesting launches we’ve seen from the LG brand stable this year. It’s a unique blend of sound and light, integrating mood-enhancing lighting with omni-directional sound. Think of it as a Bluetooth Speaker that also doubles up as an artefact in your living room that creates a soft, candle-like light.

Crafted with premium materials like silk dome and fibreglass, this 2-way speaker system delivers extended highs, accurate mids and powerful bass. It boasts of 360-degree omnidirectional, 20W sound with enhanced bass and clear voice quality. You can tweak the colour of the light to complement your mood. According to LG, the XO2T’s ‘open-heart’ structure is designed to illuminate the entire room in a full 360 degrees. The XBOOM app doesn’t just allow you to control the lights but also the audio, playlists and equaliser.

It pairs effortlessly with LG TVs as well as other devices from other brands. You can also take it to the pool deck - it’s IP55-certifed for water resistance. LG pegs the battery life at 15 hours. This speaker also comes with handy add-ons like LG One Touch mode, multi-point sharing and features Bluetooth 5.3. The LG XBOOM XO2T scores with its innovative design and acoustics making it a compelling option in the sub Rs 15K range (Rs 12,989)