Leveraging AI can transform India’s healthcare landscape: Report

NEW DELHI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) can reshape Indian healthcare by bridging systemic gaps and driving measurable outcomes, according to a report.

The report by KPMG, in collaboration with FICCI, provides a strategic roadmap for objective-driven and responsible AI adoption in Indian healthcare.

While AI has hundreds of applications across the healthcare value chain, the report reflects on more than 25 real-world use cases of the technology from Indian healthcare providers across self-care and health management, primary care and care navigation, hospital care and operations management, post-hospitalisation and rehabilitation, remote care and telehealth, public health system, and policy level.

Citing NITI Aayog projections, it noted AI could contribute to a threefold increase in India’s GDP by 2035, with healthcare as a priority sector.

It also addressed critical challenges such as data fragmentation, ethics, governance, and workforce readiness, offering a blueprint for integrating AI across clinical, operational, and public health domains.

“This paper explores the transformative role of AI in connecting the dots between vast untapped data, disconnected systems into a unified, intelligent network that delivers personalised and effective care,” said Lalit Mistry, Partner and Co-head, Healthcare, KPMG in India.

“Providers across the public and private sector can unlock huge value and efficiency by adopting AI-driven transformation to deliver better care and outcomes,” Mistry added.

Future healthcare success demands a new level of cross-functional collaboration across healthcare care settings and the healthcare workforce.

"Tomorrow’s healthcare will be intelligent, not just artificially, but seamlessly integrated. With AI at the core, people, services, and providers unite to reimagine care, uplifting and not replacing, the human capabilities, to deliver smarter, more connected healthcare outcomes," the report said.

"This report can enable healthcare administrators across public and private sectors to explore the potential of AI in healthcare across value chains with critical enablers and guardrails that enable a successful AI-driven transformation," it added.