iQOO’s 2025 flagship has landed with 7000mAh battery, 2K OLED display and snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

CHENNAI: The iQOO 15, the brand’s 2025 flagship has finally dropped. The device’s sales pitch is built on its ultra-quick performance, monster battery and an immersive screen that should also please gamers. Is this the flagship alternative you’ve been looking for?

We were impressed with our first brush. This is a smartphone that feels really good in your hand.

We’re partial to the Alpha Edition with a gorgeous, matte black finish. The device is also available in a Legend Edition (in white) with a new tri-colour pattern. iQOO has done a great job with the weight management – the iQOO 15 weighs under 220 gm and is remarkably thin, despite a massive 7000 mAh battery under the hood.

The showstopper is the 6.85-inch Samsung 2k M14 LEAD OLED display. According to iQOO, the iQOO 15 is the first Android device to feature this immersive display. The combination of a 2K display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a HBM (High brightness mode) of 2600 nits (the display achieves a local peak brightness of 6000 nits) makes it stand out in the segment. The display also supports Dolby Vision and includes triple ambient light sensors for automatic brightness adjustment.

The iQOO 15 becomes one of the first flagships to be propelled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset that gives it serious wings. You get a choice of 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512 GB internal storage variants. iQOO is offering five Android OS updates and seven years of security updates, adding to its future proof appeal. Gamers will appreciate the device’s ray tracing tech and 8K VC cooling system for effective thermal management.

The iQOO 15 features one of the best rear camera systems we’ve seen on any iQOO device thus far. It combines three 50MP lenses that includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens.

Selfie duties are handled by a 32MP front cam. One of our favourite features of this device is the 7000 mAh battery with fourth-generation silicon anode technology. There’s a 100W charger in the box that powers this device in quick time. The iQOO 15 isn’t just the best device we’ve seen from iQOO but makes a compelling case in the sub Rs 75K flagship category with it’s gorgeous display backed by a monster battery. (Rs 72,999 onwards)