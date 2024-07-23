iQOO Z9S series set to debut in India

NEW DELHI: iQOO is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the imminent launch of the iQOO Z9S series, confirmed to debut in August. The announcement, confirmed by GSM Arena, follows the recent unveiling of the iQOO Z9 Lite, setting the stage for another addition to the Z-series lineup.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, teased the arrival of the iQOO Z9S series through a teaser image accompanied by the caption, "The wait is over! Brace yourself for a fully loaded 'Z' vibe."

While Marya refrained from divulging specific details about the "S" version, the teaser image hints at significant enhancements over its predecessors. A notable upgrade highlighted by the teaser image is the introduction of a triple camera setup on the iQOO Z9S series.

According to GSM Arena, unlike previous Z9 models that predominantly featured dual-camera configurations--typically 50+2MP--the Z9S will incorporate three lenses housed within its distinctive camera module.

Additionally, a ring LED flash is expected to accompany the triple cameras, marking a new feature for the series. Speculation points towards a potential performance boost in the iQOO Z9S, described by Marya as "fully loaded for the mega taskers.

" Previous iterations in the Z9 lineup have utilised a combination of Dimensity and Snapdragon chipsets. While specifics on the chipset powering the Z9S remain undisclosed, industry watchers anticipate an upgrade to meet the demands of modern mobile tasks, according to GSM Arena.

Currently, the iQOO Z9 available in India is equipped with a Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, and a 50+2MP dual-camera setup for rear imaging, complemented by a 16MP front camera.

The device is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging. As anticipation builds for the iQOO Z9S series launch, consumers await further details regarding its specifications, pricing, and availability in the Indian market.