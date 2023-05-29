CHENNAI: It’s impossible to imagine a world without a smartphone camera, and Instagram. The Instax Mini 12, is a throwback to those times, and captures the joy of photo printing on the go. Fujifilm has added a whole new element of ‘retro’ fun, with the debut of the new Instax Mini 12, that sits at the entry level of the Instax series of instant cameras. This funky camera is built around the appeal of printing images, and comes in a line-up of five pastel colours, including our favourite shade, – a cool blue. The Mini 12 is an improvised version of the popular Mini 11, and adds new functions, that make it easier to frame the perfect movement. We dig the balloon-like design, that adds to it’s fun quotient. One of the headline features is ‘Automatic Exposure’ - the camera automatically determines the correct exposure for a given scene. Rotating the lens one step, activates, ‘Close-up’ mode, that works particularly well for selfies and close-up shots. The Mini 12 is the first entry-level INSTAX to feature a function that prevents discrepancies, between the viewfinder field, and the actual printout area in close-ups. This allows you to snap the close-up shot, as intended. Selfies have been around longer than you think. You can use the Selfie Mirror beside the lens, to check the composition of a finished print while shooting. (Rs 6,999)