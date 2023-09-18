Honor’s stunning comeback

CHENNAI: The Honor smartphone brand makes a comeback to the Indian market with an all-new smartphone – the Honor 90. The first thing we noticed was the design and build. It’s packed with a robust 5000 mAh battery and yet it’s just 7.8mm thin and weighs 183 gm. It feels really good in your hand with excellent weight distribution and a premium design inspired by luxury jewellery design.

This sophistication plays our particularly well in the Diamond Silver colour way. We also like the design language of the rear camera lenses. One of the highlights of the Honor 90 is the 6.7-inch Quad-Curved Floating Display. It’s one of the brightest displays at this price point (with a high-resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels) and peaks at 1600 nits. Visibility is terrific even under harsh sunlight. One of our favourite features of this device is Portrait Mode that allows you to capture images at 2X zoom. The triple rear cam is headlined by a 200MP primary lens and also includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens. You can shoot 4K videos on the 50MP selfie shooter aside from the ultra-wide lens and the main camera. The device delivers good results in lowlight too.

At its heart is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It delivers an improved GPU and AI performance. Honor also offers a 12GB/512GB option (aside from the entry-level 8GB/256GB variant) for heavy duty users. Battery life is one of the key strengths – Honor claims 19.5 hours of video playback, we managed to comfortably sail through a day with heavy multi-media usage. The Honor 90 scores with an elegant design, a capable camera and a clean user interface, making it one of the best smartphone buys under Rs 30,000. (Rs 27,999 onwards)