Google's new feature to keep you safe from unwanted Bluetooth tracking

SAN FRANCISCO: As announced at this year's developer event Google I/O, the tech giant has started to roll out the "unknown tracker alerts" feature to Android 6.0+ users, which will help keep users safe from unwanted Bluetooth tracking.

The feature will automatically notify Android users if an unknown Bluetooth device is travelling with them, for instance, if someone is stalking them using an Apple AirTag or other Bluetooth tracking device.

"With unknown tracker alerts, you will get notified on your compatible Android device if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is separated from its owner and is determined to be travelling with you," Google said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Users can tap the notification to learn more about the tracker and view a map of where the tracker was seen travelling with them. They can also tap “Play sound” and the tracker will make a noise to help them locate it without the owner of the tracker knowing.

"Unknown tracker alerts currently work with Apple AirTags. We'll continue to work with tag manufacturers to expand this important protection to other tracking tags over time through our joint industry specification," the company said.

Moreover, the tech giant mentioned that after receiving an alert, users can learn more about the unknown Bluetooth tracker and get tips on how to take action.

When they bring the device near the back of their phone, some Bluetooth trackers may share their serial number or additional information about the owner of the device, like the last four digits of their phone number.

The company also built a "manual scan" feature so users can check if there are any trackers nearby that are separated from their owners. To do this, go to Settings > Safety & Emergency> Unknown tracker alerts and tap the “Scan Now” button. "Your device will take about 10 seconds to complete a manual scan, and then you’ll see a list of trackers that are currently determined to be near you and separated from their owner’s device," Google said.