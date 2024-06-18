Google's Gemini AI Assistant Expands in India Amid Controversies

NEW DELHI: Google on Tuesday announced that its AI assistant Gemini is now available as an app for Android smartphone users in India, supporting English, Hindi, and eight other Indian languages.

According to Amar Subramanya, Vice President of Engineering for Gemini Experiences, iPhone users will soon access Gemini via the Google app in the coming weeks.

Gemini has seen a successful first year in India, with students, developers, and others leveraging its capabilities for enhanced productivity, learning, and creativity. Users of Gemini Advanced in India can now access features of Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google's latest advanced AI model, which includes the ability to quickly summarize multiple large documents and emails, and provide feedback and actionable insights.

In addition to its new capabilities, Gemini prioritizes user privacy by ensuring files remain private and are not used to train its models. The Gemini feature will also be integrated into Google Messages on select devices.

Despite its success, Gemini has faced controversies, including backlash over biased responses regarding political figures like Modi, Trump, and Zelenskyy. Google addressed these issues, acknowledging that the chatbot might not always provide reliable responses on certain current events and political topics. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the former Union minister of state for IT, emphasized the importance of safety and trust in these platforms.

The former minister reiterated his concerns on X, stating that the quality of content generated by language models like Gemini is often compromised by inadequate data quality, leading to unreliable outputs.